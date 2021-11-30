A Fazenda: Rico cries in pain and denounces Record’s neglect | Fame | Online Diary

Rico Melquiades, participant of “A Fazenda 13”, underwent medical care and underwent some tests to find out how his health was. Upon returning to confinement, after the consultation, he warned the participants of the reality: “It can be contagious.”

However, according to the test results, Rico has a urinary tract infection. And he has been complaining of pain when urinating for a long time. So much so that the participant cried in pain last Saturday (27), being comforted by Aline Mineiro.

Crying, the comedian denounced that Record’s production is not caring about his health condition.

“I’ve been like this for a piss for seven days. My belly is swollen, my belly hurts, this production is shitting for me. I’m drinking tap water”, complained Rico. The ex-Panicat suggested that Rico ask for help: “Ask for the gallon [de água]”, she said.

In tears, the man from Alagoas stated that he had already ordered and the production had not provided. Immediately, the Play Plus signal was cut off and redirected to the gym.

Shortly after Rico’s complaint, two gallons of mineral water appeared in the headquarters pantry.

people?? the rich man crying a lot and complaining that the production doesn’t care about him and saying that his belly is swollen and that it’s hurting a lot💔 MEDICAL CARE FOR THE RICH pic.twitter.com/3Dj9xaS7NF — ryan 🔥 (@rievhh) November 28, 2021

INFECTION

People with urinary tract infections experience frequent need to urinate, in addition to burning, pain and the feeling of not being able to empty the bladder. Diagnosis is made through type 1 urine tests and, in certain cases, additional tests. Treatment is with antibiotics, which can vary from three days to three weeks.