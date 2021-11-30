A further 14 people are arrested for taking over under the influence of alcohol in Sorriso

The operation, articulated through a partnership between State and Municipal forces, via the Municipal Secretariat of Public Security, Traffic and Civil Defense (Semsep), has the support of the Integrated Management Office and has a central objective: reduce accidents, prevent deaths and sensitize drivers about the fact that driving a vehicle after drinking is taking the risk of causing an accident.

In all, 108 tests were carried out for alcohol levels and the result showed that, of those tested, 38 had alcohol in their bodies. Within this group, 14 were arrested for having a level equal to or greater than 0.34 alcohol per liter of alveolar air, which constitutes a traffic crime, pursuant to article 306 of the Brazilian Traffic Code (CTB). When this volume is equal to or less than 0.33, a traffic violation is configured, according to article 165, of the Brazilian Traffic Code (CTB), reality of 24 of the drivers covered.

It is worth remembering that the fine, both in cases of infraction and when the person refuses to blow the breathalyzer, is BRL 2,934.70, since both practices are considered very serious, with payment of the National Driver’s License (CNH) and even vehicle removal. When the crime is configured, in addition to all these penalties, the detention can be from six months to three years.