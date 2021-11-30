‘A Place in the Sun’: Ravi flees, and lights up in Lara | come around

🌞 Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo), of course, was surprised to come face to face with her friend in town.

🌞 Spotted, the driver will flee from Minas Gerais and will leave Mateus’ wife (Danton Mello) suspicious that he has been hiding something.

🚗 Ravi promised Christian/Renato that he would leave the police station straight to his car, just to avoid being seen by Lara.

🚗 Upon hearing the miner’s scream, the driver will not think twice before running towards the car.

🚗Shocked by her friend’s attitude, Lara will run after him and be disappointed when he starts the car and accelerates.

Blame the butterfly! 🦋🦋🦋

When delivering the document to Christian, Ravi will assume that he was distracted by the insect and ended up being seen by Lara, making his friend very angry.

“I sent it wrong. I’m sorry, but I swear it was a long way away (…) In fact, it was just a second, but I could see, Chris, that she hasn’t changed a thing. Her heart nearly jumped out of her mouth when she saw me, or thought he saw me,” he will explain.

‘Ravi’s attitude makes Lara suspect that the boy has been hiding something from her:

“And I’m even more sure because he ran away, which is consistent with his behavior lately. After Chris’ death, Ravi never looked for me. There’s something strange in this story,” he concludes in a conversation with his grandmother.

🚸 To Noca’s surprise, Lara decides to spend a week in Rio de Janeiro to investigate the case again:

“As you are going to Rio tomorrow, to see the issue of employment with Dona Dalva, I’ll go with you”.

🚸Will she tell the real reason for the trip to Matthew?

“Of course not. This is my story. It’s a story, which apparently isn’t over yet.”