Abel Ferreira refuses club proposal from Saudi Arabia and remains at Palmeiras

O technician Abel Ferreira he refused the proposal made by Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, and, for the time being, continues as coach of the palm trees. The offer was approximately R$ 127 million for a contract until the middle of 2024. The information was published by the ‘ge’ and confirmed by the BIDS!/OUR LECTURE.

After conquering your second consecutive Libertadores title, last Saturday (27), Abel he left the future open, confessing that he was at his limit with regard to mental health and missing his family, who stayed in Portugal.

– I have a reflection with the family. I can’t play, rest, play. It is not for me. I can’t be at my full strength. It’s inhuman what they do here. If they want to grow, they have to give up the round trip in the cup. I will stop, reflect and do what is best for Palmeiras – said Abel.



The coach has a contract with Verdão until the end of 2022 and Leila Pereira, who assumes the presidency of the club on December 15, wants the renewal.

– It is my wish that Abel, our technician, remains on my project. This I will definitely talk to Abel. He has a contract with us until the end of next year, and I think he is extremely important for the project we have – Leila said shortly after being elected.

The refusal of the Arabs’ proposal leaves Palmeiras more relieved to try to renew, but clubs in the United States also carried out polls by Abel, as well as Besiktas, from Turkey.

Palmeiras face Cuiabá this Tuesday (30), away from home, and Abel did not travel with the rest of the group for the match. After declarations of fatigue, the coach got a break from the board.

