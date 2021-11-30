Abel Ferreira’s family is looking for an apartment in São Paulo to be closer to the coach

Disney sports channel commentator brought the information during the ESPN FC program this Monday (29)

After the consecutive bi-championship of the Libertadores Conmebol, the coach Abel Ferreira leaves open the continuity of the palm trees. But according to Zinho, during the program ESPN FC, the Portuguese coach’s wife is already looking for an apartment in São Paulo to move with the family and be close to the technician.

“I have a very good relationship with the direction of Palmeiras. There in Uruguay, I met several from the board and they told me that Abel Ferreira’s wife was looking for an apartment even to move to São Paulo and come with her family”, he began by asserting.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“It’s something that leads me to believe that there is a possibility (of Abel staying). The family thing, Abel with his wife and children, are already studying the possibility of living with him. That it’s great to be with the family there.”

Then the commentator for sports channels from Disney he spoke about the transition of the administration from Maurício Galiotte to Leila Pereira and the good climate that the new president will experience.

“Leila is taking a Palmeiras with a management that she shares with an investor, but it is Galiotte’s management. Very victorious. And even a very peaceful environment for her to work. It even helped in the achievements, there are no elections with opposition fights, she was even on the field celebrating”.

“She won’t let it go, guys. You’re going to make a huge effort to keep Abel. He will do everything, not only financially, but fulfilling Abel’s requests. Of course, for him to stay, in addition to the family issue, there is the main issue, which is to strengthen the cast. If he complains about the calendar, it will be worse with the world Cup in 2022, he needs a much stronger cast,” he concluded.