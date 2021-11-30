About to turn 37, Mari Bridi shares sensual photo shoot

Mari Bridi (36) will get older on the next 15th!

And recently, the digital influencer held a sexy photo shoot just for herself!

But, of course, she gave her Instagram followers a taste of the images by sharing one of the clicks that were performed by Lovely Bee.

In the record, the wife of Rafael Cardoso (36) appeared sitting on the bed and without clothes while covering herself with only a sheet.

“On December 15th I turned 37 and last Thursday, for the first time, I took pictures of myself! I remember when I was younger I thought people my age were ‘mega old’ and I confess that I feel ‘younger’ today than when I was in my 20s.”, admitted at the beginning of the caption.

“Age brought me self-knowledge and with it the power to live who I really am! Is this liberating? Too much! And I’ve never loved myself as much as I love myself now, today I know my place, I know how to prioritize! Débora has a very sensitive eye and her Boudoir photos captured all of my sides, even the deepest ones! Doing this rehearsal was a birthday present for myself!”, he joked then.

“An empowerment through images, which I’ll keep forever! I’ll reserve many of the photos for myself (and for Rafa, because they deserve her husband’s appreciation) but some, like these two, I’ll share here with you! Good week for us”, wished the mother of Aurora (5) and valentine (3).

