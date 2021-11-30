Account of R$ 1,600 motivated discussion between Ronivaldo Maia and his wife; see testimonials – Security

the councilor of Fortaleza Ronivaldo Maia (PT) asked his mistress to pay a bill for BRL 1.6 thousand, which would have started a discussion between the two, which ended with the woman being dragged by the politician’s car, in the Capital, last Monday (29), according to the first surveys of the Civil Police of Ceará (PCCE). When being questioned, the suspect – who is under arrest – preferred to remain silent.

In an order that the article had access to, the Police for the Defense of Women of Fortaleza (DDM) reports that Antônio Ronivaldo da Silva Maia, 51, went to the house of a 36-year-old woman – with whom he had an extramarital relationship – in the neighborhood Granja Portugal and asked her to pay a bill in advance, so that he could reimburse her later. But she refused to make the payment, and the two began to argue.

According to statements given to the Police by the victim and by witnesses, the woman was pushed out of the car by the councilor, a Ford Eco Sport, and held the vehicle’s windshield. At that moment, Ronivaldo accelerated the car and dragged his lover down the street for a few meters. She was rescued by popular people.

The woman had lesions (bruises and edema) on her left arm and legs, attested by the Forensic Investigation of Ceará (Pefoce). She reported that she lost a lot of blood, that she fractured her left wrist bone, needing to immobilize it, and that she also lost tissue in her hand.

Also according to witnesses, Ronivaldo left the scene in the car and then returned on foot to try to help the woman, who was already at home. But her family threw him out of the residence. He was arrested in the act minutes later, at a gas station, by the Military Police of Ceará (PMCE).

Ronivaldo Maia was taken to the DDM and fined for the crimes of attempted murder (with the qualifier of an appeal that made it impossible to defend the victim) and by domestic violence. The Civil Police stressed that the case cannot be bailed out.

‘Parliamentary fights for women’s rights,’ says the press office

The press office of councilor Ronivaldo Maia issued a statement last Monday night (29), in which it confirmed the arrest of the politician and stated that “the parliamentarian fights for the rights of women, especially those who suffer domestic violence”.

Check the note in full:

The advisor of Fortaleza councilor Ronivaldo Maia (PT-CE) became aware, last Monday night (29/11), of the detention of the congressman.

At this time, we are still investigating the circumstances of the arrest and awaiting concrete information about the situation, which will be passed on by the lawyers who are accompanying the case.

As soon as we have new updates, we will inform fellow journalists.

Throughout his trajectory, the councilor carries the defense of women in one of his main banners.

We recall that the parliamentarian fights for the rights of women, especially those who suffer domestic violence. Including having several bills in this regard.