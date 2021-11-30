Adriana Esteves reveals the best scenes

Adriana Esteves and Eduardo Moscovis are already looking forward to the return of “O Cravo ea Rosa” on TV Globo. The rerun of the telenovela, which starts next Monday (6), was a surprise for the actress, who played the protagonist Catarina.

“I was really surprised to learn that ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ would be aired again. It’s one of the most beautiful soap operas I’ve ever participated in”, explains Adriana, noting that this work was especially important for her career.

“I had just had my first and much-desired child, Felipe. I was completely enchanted with motherhood, transformed by it and absolutely excited to work”, says the actress, who recently aired in “Amor de Mãe”.

Best scenes from ‘The Carnation and the Rose’

Full of classic moments, the story of Catarina Batista and Julião Petruchio was imprinted on the actors’ memories. Eduardo Moscovis says he remembers a lot of the couple’s fight scenes and when they threw things at each other. “We had a lot of fun.”

“I remember with great affection and nostalgia the scenes at the farm with Pedro Paulo Rangel, Ana Lúcia Torre, Taumaturgo Ferreira and Vanessa Gerbelli”, says the actor, who shares the same opinion as Adriana Esteves.

“I loved the scenes where Catarina lost control and broke everything,” she says.