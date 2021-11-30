Aeris Opens Repurchase Program — and Will Pay Falconi in Shares | Business

The winds have not blown in favor of Aeris shares in recent times, but the wind blade maker that just completed a year of the IPO has just sent a message of confidence in the future, sharing the long-term risks with consultancy Falconi.

Anchored in a backlog of nearly BRL 10 billion in orders through 2024 — a volume that will test Aeris’ ability to triple production with a higher level of industrial complexity — the company opened a program to repurchase 4 million shares, the equivalent 2% of the capital and 10% of the free float.

“We think that the asset is well below the fair price. We have already reached almost R$14 after the IPO and, since then, our backlog of projects in Brazil has only grown and we have opportunities abroad”, said Aeris CEO, Bruno Vilela, to Pipeline. On Friday, the share closed at R$7.53, with the company worth R$5.7 billion on the stock exchange.

Aeris closes billion dollar deal with Siemens

In an unusual deal, Aeris also announced today that it will use 1.6 million of the shares (R$12 million at today’s prices) to pay for a three-year management consulting contract it signed with Falconi. The papers will be delivered in semiannual tranches, throughout the term of the contract.

The firm created by Professor Vicente Falconi, known for its efficiency gains in industrial management, will help the wind blade manufacturer to reduce the learning curve of the blade production lines that are in the process of ramp-up in the Pecém complex (CE). ).

By tying the contract to the shares, Aeris and Falconi align interests — more efficiently on the shop floor, shares tend to appreciate in value. “We thought the contract structure to be a win-win” said Vilela.

Of the total contract, of around R$30 million, half will be paid in the form of shares. The remainder will be paid in cash, in monthly installments. The idea of ​​the contract was created on the board of Aeris — the collegiate is composed of Alexandre Negrão’s family, which controls the business with 60%, and independents Edison Ticle and Solange David.

“For the amount involved, it is an innovative contract,” said Raquel Azevedo, partner at the consultancy. Falconi has already carried out other transactions receiving shares in shares, but never one as large as the one signed with Aeris.

If the growth projected by Aeris consolidates (the orders add up to a power equivalent to 12.7 gigawatts of electricity), Falconi could come out with a very lucrative contract, navigating the favorable winds for the wind energy sector.

Aeris studies diversification

But the opportunities are not restricted to Brazil. After investing R$ 600 million to expand local capacity in recent years, the company has also been working on the project for the first factory in the United States. There, the company is going to produce 100-meter blades (in Brazil, the company only made 45-meter blades before the post-IPO expansion and, today, it already manufactures 85-meter blades).

“We will sign a contract for a greenfield project in the US next year for sure,” said the CEO of Aeris.

The factory in the US, which will be destined to the production of wind blades for off-shore use (a bet on Joe Biden’s trillion-dollar environmental package), will cost US$ 100 million and should be ready by 2023. Aeris’ investments take place with a capitalized company, recalls Vilela. Cash resources are sufficient to pay off debts until 2025.