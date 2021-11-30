Africa is being punished for having identified the micron, says Vecina

Sanitarist physician and founder and former president of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) Gonzalo Vecina said in the UOL News This morning we won’t know of the effectiveness of current covid-19 vaccines against omicron until three to four weeks.

On Friday (26), the German laboratory BioNTech, Pfizer’s partner in the production of vaccines, said it expected to have, within two weeks, the first results of studies to determine whether the new variant escapes the protection offered by the immunizing agent. Also on Friday, the WHO (World Health Organization) said that it will take several weeks to know the level of transmission and virulence of omicron.

“If the omicron changed the Skipe protein (which interacts with human cells) in the immune response) the vaccine will not find the virus. Then the virus enters and does its normal damage. This is the great fear we all have because of the many mutations that the omicron has,” said Vecina.

Covid-19: What is known so far about the omicron variant

For Vecina, if the current vaccines are effective, it is enough for countries to continue vaccinating. In addition, he highlights the importance of carrying out tests to detect the new coronavirus and isolating the infected ones.

Decreasing the number of newly infected people should be the most important strategy, and keep vaccinating

Gonzalo Vecina

Restrictions on Africa

For the former president of Anvisa, isolating African countries because of omicron will only worsen the continent’s humanitarian situation. So far, about 20 countries, including Brazil, have closed their borders to some African nations because of the new variant, mainly South Africa, Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

“When we observe how a virus like this spreads and causes pain, suffering and death, the first thing we think is to move away and take it all away from us. But this is a silly measure and that unbalances humanity”, said Vecina.

WHO has already spoken out against the suspension of flights and other measures applied to southern Africa. The organization asked countries to guide their decisions by science, as travel restrictions in relation to the continent only reduce “slightly the expansion of covid-19”.

Preventing people from Africa from moving around the world is a measure that will certainly worsen the situation around the world and condemn Africa to even more suffering than that for which it was already doomed.

Gonzalo Vecina

Origin of the omicron

Vecina is considering the possibility that omicron did not appear in South Africa, which identified the new variant last week. For him, the country is being punished for having an ability to identify the new variant.

“This variant could have come from Russia, from the countries of the former Yugoslavia, because there the disease is moving at a very high speed, and someone went there to South Africa… it could be that it came from Europe to South Africa. South, and there the epidemiological surveillance system is working very well, it has an important virus sequencing system. They managed to identify this new virus and were punished for having communicated to the world ‘be careful, there’s a new variant, and we don’t know how it behaves ‘” stated Vecina.

The sanitary doctor defends that Brazil carry out tests to detect the new coronavirus in all people who arrive in the country and place suspected cases in quarantine as a way to avoid contamination by the omicron.

Currently, the Ministry of Health is investigating a suspected case of omicron contamination in a Brazilian who arrived in São Paulo from South Africa on Saturday (27) and tested positive for covid-19.

“Preventing people from getting here is absolutely impossible. The circulation of people around the world is a very large circulation and it cannot be contained in the bureaucratic way that all these countries are thinking of doing,” said Vecina.