After 21 years at Globo, reporter goes to Record: ‘Very cool proposal’ | celebrities

Instagram Veruska Donato

Reporter Veruska Donato, who left Globo after 21 years at the Rio station, revealed this Monday (29) that she signed a contract with RecordTV to work directly from Mato Grosso do Sul.

In early November, Veruska informed fans that he had left Globo to focus on his personal life, take care of his mother and return to Mato Grosso do Sul.

Now, she revealed to fans that she received a very good offer from the competitor and did not refuse. “I thought I would go without work for a while after I left television. That was the intention, rest a little and think about life. Taking care of my mother, enjoying the ‘boyfriend’. But I received a very nice job offer and I decided to accept “he said in his official profile on instagram.

Veruska recalled that he started his career, 30 years ago, precisely with an opportunity for the family that now runs Record’s affiliate in Mato Grosso do Sul. “I’m going to Record MS, TV Record in Mato Grosso do Sul. In 2022, he’ll go it’s been 30 years since I’ve worked with the family that owns the affiliate. They treated me with great affection, respect and I felt very loved. That’s why I decided to accept,” she added.