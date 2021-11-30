After all, does the five-second rule even make sense or is it absurd?

ANDis eating something and drops it to the ground. Count five seconds, catch it and go back to eating’. “Five-second rule,” he thinks. But is this ‘rule’ (of the three, five or 10 seconds) a myth or does it have any scientific evidence?

“Certainly, if you drop something on the floor, the food can come in contact with germs, and if you eat those germs they can make you sick,” explains Don Schaffner, a professor at Rutgers University in New Jersey, USA, to The Huffington Post,.

To prove this ‘rule’, Schaffner performed several tests with different foods that he purposely dropped onto contaminated surfaces of stainless steel, tile, wood and carpet, for less than one second, five seconds, 30 seconds and 300 seconds. The results show that it doesn’t matter how quickly you pick up food that falls on the ground. Most of the bacteria were transferred to the watermelon and it only took a second for contamination to exist, which defeats the five-second theory.

“I’m worried about pathogenic bacteria and viruses, such as noroviruses, which can cause illnesses”, adds Schaffner, guaranteeing that the ‘rule’ of five seconds “is not true”.

Paul Dawson, a professor at Clemson University, in the United States, carried out another study to prove a possible connection between the time that food remains on a surface and the transference of bacteria to the food. Mortadella and bread and three surfaces contaminated with salmonella (tile, wood and carpet) were used. The study demonstrated that the level of surface contamination and the type of floor were the most relevant variables. So Dawson also concluded that the five-second rule is a myth.

But, after all, how did this myth start? “There are some historical quotes from Genghis Khan [ditador mongol] about eating food off the ground,” Dawson points out. However, “I would say it’s just one of those societal myths that people continued to propagate.”

