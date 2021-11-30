After attacks, Claudia Leitte’s team cites selective criticism







Claudia Leitte performed on Saturday (27), at Espaço das Américas, in São Paulo. Photo: Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News / Famous and Celebrities

Since the presentation of the Blow Out electric trio in the Espaço das Américas parking lot, in São Paulo, on Saturday (27), the name of Claudia Leitte has been gaining prominence among the most talked about topics on Twitter Brazil.

Many criticized the singer’s attitude in performing a show and agglomeration during the covid-19 pandemic. Between attacks, she was called genocide.

Given the repercussions, the artist’s team stated that the event was held in compliance with all health standards imposed by the São Paulo State Government, however, the images showed people without masks, which is still not allowed in the capital of São Paulo.





Photo: Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News / Famous and Celebrities

“It was only possible to enter the site by proving that Covid-19 had been fully vaccinated and, in addition, the event was held with a reduced capacity, with only 3 thousand people”, says the official note.

“It is worth mentioning that, like Claudia’s show, many others have been taking place in Brazil and have not been criticized or put in check in relation to public health care. And not only concerts, but also rodeos and football stadiums”, complete.