After being pressured by angry investors, list broker Shiba Inu

The cryptocurrency broker kraken, one of the largest in the US, recently promised Shiba Inu’s investor community that it would list the currency on the platform. After being pressured, it delivered on its promises and currency trading will begin later this week.

Shiba Inu, one of the cryptomarket’s most famous coin memes, made like a “sister” to Dogecoin, has many critics, but it also has a fan community that is always campaigning on social media in support of it.

Campaigns range from trying to convince others to invest in the currency to putting pressure on brokers to list it. The pressure worked with Kraken, which decided to list the currency because of high demand, according to the broker’s official announcement.

New Listing on Kraken: @Shibtoken 🐶$SHIB deposits begin NOW! Trading is live November 30. ➡️ Learn more: https://t.co/yUUKaBXKBq pic.twitter.com/L2IUHugyG0 — Kraken Exchange (@krakenfx) November 29, 2021

The first time Kraken spoke of listing Shib was in early November, when it said that if a Twitter post got 2,000 likes, the currency would be listed the very next day.

🐶♥️🐶♥️🐶♥️🐶♥️🐶@brianchoffman said if we get 2,000 likes we will list $SHIB tomorrow – but he doesn’t think we can do it.#SHIBArmy where are you at? 👇 👇

💬 ♥️ — Kraken Exchange (@krakenfx) November 1, 2021

Promise fulfilled after pressure

The goal was easily surpassed and continues to gain likes to this day, with around 83,700 likes, but the broker backed away from its promise at the time, stating that “there is more work to be done for us as we move towards the process of listing review.”

Supporters of the dog coin were outraged that Kraken reversed its decision to list the cryptocurrency and began to criticize the company en masse, both on Twitter and Google Play, commenting negatively on the company and posting low ratings.

More than 15,000 ratings in the Kraken app have been posted by Shiba Inu investors, most of which have 1 star.

Users claimed that the false promises would damage Kraken’s credibility and then proceeded to withdraw funds from the brokerage. The company then caved to the pressure and decided to list the currency.

At the moment the broker is only in a “Funding” status for Shib accounts. This means that trading has not started yet and deposits must be made via the Funding tab of the platform and then going into deposit.

The minimum deposit in SHIB is 373,000 SHIB and requires at least 20 blockchain commits (approximately 5 minutes).

This kind of initial deposit time before trades start is quite normal for the broker to have a good base of currencies in their order book to avoid price manipulations by low volume. However, Kraken already said that negotiations begin tomorrow, the 30th.

According to Kraken, both the basic platform and Kraken Terminal will be available to SHIB investors, however, futures contracts and margin trading cannot be used with the cryptocurrency, something that was to be expected considering the risk level of these negotiations and of SHIB itself.

However, even with Kraken’s support for cryptocurrency, it is very important to always invest carefully and carefully!