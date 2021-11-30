After going to ‘Domingão’, a Globo janitor who dreams of becoming a successful rapper sees life change and craves R$5,000 cash

While watching “Domingão com Huck”, the day before yesterday, at his grandmother’s house in Pilares — a neighborhood in the North Zone of Rio where he was born and raised —, 29-year-old Leandro Leial Dias Bastos heard a group of people shouting his artistic name. outside.

— A sound came from the street like: “Angola! Angola!”. Out of nowhere, as if it were a carnival block, about 20 people invaded the room, in an avalanche of love. That serious and introspective guy, who always wants to be strong, collapsed. I surrendered to this affection. I’m grateful and I just want to give back that emotion in my lyrics, to inspire other people — the rapper is moved when he tells, over the phone, Session Extra, the repercussions of his appearance on the TV Globo program.

Around the snack time for little Lírio, his 4-year-old son and 31-year-old teacher Stéphanie Alves Evangelista, he was getting ready for another dawn of hard work cleaning the Globo Studios, in Jacarepaguá. For two and a half years, from 9 pm to 6 am, Leandro has been sweeping and organizing the scenarios in which he always dreamed of being in the spotlight. Last Sunday, the dream came true: the carioca sang alongside Iza and received a message and encouragement from his idol, Emicida.

— She was excited to record with me the song we presented together, “Sacred Insignia”. And he is committed to my return to university. I’m in contact with an Emicida representative, who has been orienting me about the scholarship he got for me. I was studying Production Engineering at Estácio de Sá and had to lock up; now, I want to go back to college, but on a course that has to do with the audiovisual and that prepares me even more to make a living from my art — says Leandro, who in one day signed a partnership with a jewelry store and a dentist: — I was needing to get his teeth fixed.

Angola poses with Iza and the dancers: center of attention Photo: Instagram Reproduction

In 24 hours, a revolution also took place in the artist’s social networks: he gained no less than 100,000 followers on Instagram. And some fake profiles, due to the high visibility on television.

“I had nearly 2,100 followers as of Sunday, can you believe it? A terrible limbo! My fight was for this number not to drop, I kept counting one by one. I even started to collect a little money to invest in publicity, but I was torn between paying for the advertisement or the clips, which don’t cost less than R$ 2 thousand. Suddenly thousands of people noticed me. What magnetism is this?! — wonders the boy.

Angola says that “there are a lot of singles, you can release two or three albums easily”.

— I have many notebooks, I always read and wrote a lot. I’m going to split this material between a mixtape, an EP, an album and a CD. Each can be worked for between six months and a year. I organized for when this great opportunity came, I made a career plan in music — he warns, who has already opened the concert schedule for 2022, with surveys for presentations not only in Rio, but also in Porto Alegre, Vitória, São Paulo and Belo Horizonte, according to its producer: — I was always included in a group of artists, I was never the main one. Now, I’m going to be the standout guy, it’s a special moment. I’m even embarrassed to count, but my fees ranged from R$300 to R$700. After all that, I think I can ask for at least R$3,000 to R$5,000 per performance. I want to reach a level of stability, be able to dedicate myself and live only from music. I was born for this. I’m just working in another area out of necessity.

Huck announces Angola to perform with Iza Foto: Instagram Reproduction

Mirror

In addition to the similarities in name and musicality with Emicida (the rapper from São Paulo is also called Leandro), the native of Rio de Janeiro says that he is often mistaken for an idol because of his appearance: “I wanted the chance to tell Emicida that I’m the guy from Cabaret Kalesa ( nightclub in the Saúde district). I went to a hip hop party there, and he was staring at me from the stage, probably thinking the same thing as me: ‘This guy looks a lot like me!’ (laughter)”.

child fan

Leandro says that his son Lírio is “Iza’s number 1 fan”: “He saw me next to her on TV and kept asking: ‘How did my father get on TV?’, ‘Is he a friend of Iza’s?’, ‘Why? doesn’t she come home?’

dream and prayer

“Dream is a prayer to fulfill. And prayer is praying and talking and doing. I learned that the wheel of good exists and if you make it spin, you enter a cycle of good things”, philosophizes Angola.

