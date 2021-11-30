After pre-sales problems, ‘Spider-Man 3’ ticket is offered for sale on eBay for R$ 140 thousand

Marvel fans hoping to get tickets to see ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ encountered a big hurdle: the websites of UCI, Cinépolis, Cinemark, Ticket, among others, they left the air.

While waiting for tickets to become available, many fans tweeted their frustration and disappointment at the long wait times, which led to failure to purchase the ones they wanted.

Soon after the tickets went on sale, they soon began to be listed on eBay at prices ranging from US$ 200 (R$ 1,120.00) to US$ 25,000 (R$ 140,000.00).

The New Jersey user who listed tickets at last price was offering an undisclosed number of tickets and wrote below: “If you know it, you know it”.

Check and follow the CinePOP on YouTube:

Enjoy watching:



On social networks, users claim that the sites have stopped working since midday.

Check out the reactions:

At https://t.co/v48xCRn2fl, website and app. Site says there is no communication. — Brain 🧠 Reverse (@RelativeBrain) November 29, 2021

I can’t find the IMAX sessions at https://t.co/nmdBhgOrVu 🙁 — Tarcio 🥄☕ (@victortarcio) November 29, 2021

I just wanted to get a ticket for spider man 😒 @UCICinemas fix this site for love — May 🖤🤍 ᶜˢᶜ (@maydoliveiracsc) November 29, 2021

Cinépolis network site does not load — To be ignored (@gabriellunardii) November 29, 2021

TICKETSPOINT WITH ALSO YYYYYY — Rich Champion ⭐️ (@fernandesword) November 29, 2021

you can stop for free cinemark pic.twitter.com/OqA1Ez5KaL — book (@houisflush) November 29, 2021

15 minutes already Cinemark

go away #NoWayHome pic.twitter.com/IGk6IeeShQ — camilla with c (@camilla_mp3) November 29, 2021

Cinemark’s app also crashed during ticket sales for #nowayhome pic.twitter.com/5oSo1LmxWS – Movie theater! Here and now! | Spider Man (@CinemaAqui Agora) November 29, 2021

the cinemark site here completely crashed what horror kkkkkkk — carol (@royIkeeley) November 29, 2021

SEE THE CINEMARK APP DOESN’T WORK 😭😭 — old scarf 🍂🧣 (@monicagswift) November 29, 2021

ANGER HATE HATE WHO MANAGED TO ENTER SEND ME PIX THAT I PAY BORA BORA BORA DUBBED DAY 15 CINEMARK BORAAAAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/Bty112js8U — Bida Atreides (@Hortencioxz) November 29, 2021

Having trouble buying tickets?

In addition, it has been confirmed that the film will have paid previews on Wednesday, December 15th. The film officially opens the next day, December 16th.

Check out:

Remembering that ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ premiere on December 16, 2021 in national cinemas.

Watch the newest trailer for the feature:

For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the big risks of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the risks become even more dangerous, and force him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Directed again by Jon Watts, the cast has Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, JK Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Martin Starr and Jacob Batalon.