After pre-sales problems, ‘Spider-Man 3’ ticket is offered for sale on eBay for R$ 140 thousand

Marvel fans hoping to get tickets to see ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ encountered a big hurdle: the websites of UCI, Cinépolis, Cinemark, Ticket, among others, they left the air.

While waiting for tickets to become available, many fans tweeted their frustration and disappointment at the long wait times, which led to failure to purchase the ones they wanted.

Soon after the tickets went on sale, they soon began to be listed on eBay at prices ranging from US$ 200 (R$ 1,120.00) to US$ 25,000 (R$ 140,000.00).

The New Jersey user who listed tickets at last price was offering an undisclosed number of tickets and wrote below: “If you know it, you know it”.

On social networks, users claim that the sites have stopped working since midday.

Having trouble buying tickets?

In addition, it has been confirmed that the film will have paid previews on Wednesday, December 15th. The film officially opens the next day, December 16th.

Remembering that ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ premiere on December 16, 2021 in national cinemas.

For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the big risks of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the risks become even more dangerous, and force him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Directed again by Jon Watts, the cast has Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, JK Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Martin Starr and Jacob Batalon.

