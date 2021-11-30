After putting the manso for sale, Andressa and Gusttavo Lima move back in together – Famous

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 6 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on After putting the manso for sale, Andressa and Gusttavo Lima move back in together – Famous 5 Views

reproduce
Andressa Suita and Gusttavo Lima (photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Assembly)

after

Andressa Suita

to place its mansion for sale, located in Residencial Alphaville, in the capital of Goiás, the influencer once again shared the same roof with Gusttavo Lima. There, she lived with the singer and her two children,

Gabriel

, 4 years old, and

Samuel

, of 3, before the end of the marriage.

The property, which is being sold for R$8.5 million, has 590m² of constructed area on a 1166m² plot of land.

Located in a luxury condominium, the mansion has four suites, whirlpool, private balcony, living room with double height, TV room, gourmet balcony and barbecue. In addition to a swimming pool, waterfall, wet sauna and water mirror.

According to columnist information

Leo Days

, from the newspaper

metropolis

, the highlight of the house is the master suite that belonged to the couple: with high ceilings, whirlpool and private balcony with flower box.

Since the split in October

2020

, the ex-couple has been getting closer little by little, according to the publication, the ex-couple is living together again.

According to the columnist,

Andressa

is “splitting up” between the apartment of

Gustavo

which has 404m² and four bedrooms, all with suites, and up to five parking spaces, and even has an elevator for cars, and the singer’s farm, in

goals

,

Goinia

.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Maturity! Laura Keller cries as ex-husband meets current boyfriend | celebrities

Peace reigned between Laura Keller, Jorge Sousa and Gustavo Saad – Reproduction/Instagram Peace reigned between …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved