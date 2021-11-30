After putting the manso for sale, Andressa and Gusttavo Lima move back in together – Famous

Andressa Suita and Gusttavo Lima (photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Assembly)

after



Andressa Suita



to place its mansion for sale, located in Residencial Alphaville, in the capital of Goiás, the influencer once again shared the same roof with Gusttavo Lima. There, she lived with the singer and her two children,



Gabriel



, 4 years old, and



Samuel



, of 3, before the end of the marriage.

The property, which is being sold for R$8.5 million, has 590m² of constructed area on a 1166m² plot of land.

Located in a luxury condominium, the mansion has four suites, whirlpool, private balcony, living room with double height, TV room, gourmet balcony and barbecue. In addition to a swimming pool, waterfall, wet sauna and water mirror.

According to columnist information



Leo Days



, from the newspaper



metropolis



, the highlight of the house is the master suite that belonged to the couple: with high ceilings, whirlpool and private balcony with flower box.

Since the split in October



2020



, the ex-couple has been getting closer little by little, according to the publication, the ex-couple is living together again.

According to the columnist,



Andressa



is “splitting up” between the apartment of



Gustavo



which has 404m² and four bedrooms, all with suites, and up to five parking spaces, and even has an elevator for cars, and the singer’s farm, in



goals



,



Goinia



.