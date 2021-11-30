After receiving a millionaire proposal, Abel Ferreira makes a decision about his future | Abel Ferreira

In recent days, the name of Abel Ferreira has been one of the most talked about subjects in Brazilian football, for two main reasons. The first is because the coach has once again conquered the Libertadores – his second in a row, and has put his name once and for all in the history of the competition and of Palmeiras.

However, Abel’s work also drew attention from abroad, and more precisely from Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia. The club made a very tempting proposal to the coach, with a salary that would yield 127 million reais for a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Thus, Palmeiras fans soon became apprehensive, mainly due to the coach’s statement after winning the Libertadores: “I have to reflect with the family. I can’t play, rest, play. It’s not for me. I can’t be at my best. strength. What they do here is inhumane. If they want to grow, they have to give up going back and forth in the cup. I’ll stop, reflect and do what’s best for Palmeiras.”

Abel Ferreira refuses Al-Nassr onslaught

However, it will not be for Al-Nassr that Abel will leave Palmeiras. According to Globo Esporte, the Portuguese coach chose to refuse the onslaught of the Arabs.

However, the same source informs that this does not guarantee the permanence of the Portuguese, as he is still in the sights of other clubs – all from abroad.