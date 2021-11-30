After Renato Gaúcho, Flamengo starts reformulating football and fires one more eye in 2022

Assistant Marcelo Salles, the Beast, was dismissed from the rubro-negro club hours after Renato’s resignation

O Flamengo starts picking up the pieces after the vice in the Libertadores Conmebol. After announcing the resignation of Renato Gaucho, the club got one more professional to leave: Marcelo Salles the Beast.

A longtime club’s assistant, Beast had left the Vulture’s Nest in 2020. He returned at the request of Renato Gaúcho and ended up leaving Rubro-Negro hours after the commander’s resignation. The information was released by journalist Venê Casagrande

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

And it’s just the beginning of the reformulation that the board will do with an eye on the 2022 season. The medical and physical preparation departments should undergo layoffs in the coming days.

On the field, the first name of the cast to come out will be Bruno Viana. Loaned by Braga until December, the defender will not have his contract renewed. According to the newspaper A Bola, Bruno may remain in Brazil, but at another club.

In the coming days, the direction will start evaluating the continuity of other athletes in the squad. There is an understanding that it is necessary to oxygenate the squad with an eye on the resumption of achievements after passing 2021 blank in major competitions.

Marcelo Salles, the ‘Beast’, during Flamengo training Alexandre Vidal/Flemish

Flamengo enters the field against Ceará, this Tuesday, still with remote chances of winning the brazilian. 11 points behind, the team from Rio needs to take this difference in 12 points to dispute. In addition to needing four wins, he needs to root for the Atlético-MG make only one point in your next three games.



