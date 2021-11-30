After the PF destroyed more than 130 rafts, mayors called Brasilia to halt the operation against mining in the Madeira River

BORBA (AM) – The mayor of Borba (AM), Simão Peixoto (PP), said this Monday that he called on the Amazonas federal caucus with the aim of halting the destruction of garimpo ferries, which operate illegally on the Madeira River . The Federal Police and Ibama have already set fire to more than 130 vessels since Saturday, when Operation Uiara started. Although the PF did not officially inform, O GLOBO found that three people were arrested.

Know more:After four days, illegal miners’ rafts are set on fire by the Federal Police on the Madeira River; see video

Previously concentrated in a kind of floating city in Autazes (AM), the miners fled to Borba (AM), where they parked around 60 ferries in the city’s port near fuel stations and transport boats as a way to escape the action. from the federal authorities. Some fled at dawn on Monday, and those who remained took the machines, engines and tubes from the rafts to avoid further damage if the agents arrived.

— The mayors were wanting to go to Brasília, but Brasília is far away. Just a phone call. I have already spoken with several federal deputies and senators who represent Amazonas. And through that I’m sure we can resolve this situation. If we manage to reverse a federal order, all of you and we will emerge victorious – said the mayor to dozens of miners, who gathered in the central square of Borba, which is considered the “Aparecida do Amazonas” due to the strong religious tourism in Santo Antônio .

Read too: PF and Armed Forces action destroys 69 mining rafts on the Madeira River

In the report, the mayor stated that the mining operation has been the region’s economy since he was born, in the 1980s, and that he hopes to make the President of the Republic aware of the complex situation.

— The federal government is unable to employ everyone. And from the mouth of Madeira to Porto Velho, there are more than 20,000 people working in the garimpo,” he said, who proposed to the garimpeiros to form a cooperative to try to regularize their work.

Peixoto also commented that a garimpeiro who “had no responsibility” sent audios confronting the State, which “smeared the image of the other miners in Madeira”.

The municipalities of Borba and Autazes mobilized to shelter hundreds of miners who were displaced on the riverbanks because they were forced to leave the rafts, which were later destroyed by the PF and Ibama. In Borba, the authorities counted about 340 homeless among women and children who live in Novo Aripuân, Humaitá and Manicoré, in southern Amazonas, who had come to Autazes in search of gold.

Read: Pressed by the images of the ‘Floating Serra Pelada’, the Bolsonaro government destroys 69 mining rafts on the Madeira River

This Sunday afternoon, a group of 100 miners protested in Borba square, holding banners and banners calling for the PF and Ibama’s actions to be halted and saying that “garimpeiros are workers, not criminals”. The acts were peaceful. At nightfall, the local population along with the miners watched in alarm as two rafts burned on the other bank of the Madeira – two bonfires glowing in the darkness of the Amazon.

This Monday, the operation continued, with Ibama helicopters flying over the region in search of ferries from illegal mining.

“The order they gave us is that they’re going to burn all the rafts, including the ones up front,” commented the mayor. He ended his speech by asking the miners to be calm and to accept without reaction to the Federal Police’s approach.

“As soon as I have an answer from Brasilia, I’ll come back to you,” he concluded.