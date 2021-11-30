After two years without a party, Bolsonaro joins PL, ninth legend in his political career | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro joined this Tuesday morning (30) to the Liberal Party. The affiliation ceremony took place at the party’s headquarters in Brasília and was attended by the president of the acronym, Valdemar Costa Neto, and members of the government.

Bolsonaro was elected president by the PSL in 2018 and left the party in 2019, amid disagreements with the party’s leadership. At the time, he even articulated the creation of a new party, Aliança Pelo Brasil, which did not go beyond the signature collection phase.

PL will be the ninth party in Bolsonaro’s political career. In three decades, the current president has gone through PDC, PPR, PPB, PTB, PFL, PP, PSC and PSL.

In his speech, Bolsonaro waved to parliamentarians from the PL and other parties that had representatives present at the event. Both the PL and the other acronyms cited by Bolsonaro are part of the so-called Centrão, an informal bench in Congress that houses center-right acronyms and with which the government has allied since last year, in search of a base of support in the Chamber and in the Senate (see more about the Centrão at the end of this article).

“I feel like I’m at home here, inside the National Congress, that plenary of the Chamber, in view of the number of congressmen present here. They bring me pleasant memories, memories of struggle, above all, moments when we, together, worked for our country. I come from among you. I come from 28 years in the Chamber,” stated the president.

Bolsonaro said that it was not easy to opt for the PL, in view of proposals to join other parties with which he also feels an affinity.

“I came from the PP. And I confess, dear Valdemar, the decision was not easy. Even Marcos Pereira [líder do Republicanos], I talked a lot with him and with other parliamentarians,” added Bolsonaro.

In addition to Bolsonaro, senator Flávio Bolsonaro, the president’s eldest son, also joined the party. It will be the fourth party for the senator, elected by the PSL in 2018. The senator migrated to Republicans in March 2020 and transferred again to Patriota in May of this year.

The new party even announced the Bolsonaro reception ceremony for the 22nd, but had to postpone the commitment due to the president’s demands on state alliances in the 2022 elections.

After the postponement, when asked about joining the PL, he replied that “everything was discussed” with the president of the acronym, Valdemar Costa Neto, and that the two are “no problem”.

“A person who is known for honoring his word. On my part too, and we have everything to really help in Brazilian politics,” declared Bolsonaro.

Elected in a speech contrary to “physiological politics”, President Jair Bolsonaro stated in July this year that he belongs to the Centrão group of parties.

The party was the ally of every government in the last two decades: it supported Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Dilma Rousseff, Michel Temer and, now, Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro’s statement was given in an interview to a radio station, after he was asked about the nomination of Senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) to head the Civil House. Nogueira president or Progressistas, another acronym for Centrão.

“I’m from Centrão. I was with the PP half of my time. I was with the PTB, I was with the then PFL. In the past, I integrated acronyms that were extinct, such as PRB, PTB. The PP, back there, was extinct, then it was reborn again “, declared Bolsonaro.

“We have 513 parliamentarians. The so-called Centrão, which they call it pejoratively, are some parties that united back there in the campaign for [Geraldo] Alckmin [PSDB]. And it was then labeled Centrão as something pejorative, something harmful to the nation. It has nothing to do with it, I was born there,” added Bolsonaro.

In 2018, General Augusto Heleno, current minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI) of Bolsonaro, made a parody of the samba “Reunião de bacana” and insinuated that the members of the bloc are thieves.

The original samba says: “If you shout catch a thief, there’s no one left, my brother.” Heleno, in the parody, stated: “If you scream, get Centrão, there won’t be one, my brother.”

In May of this year, however, Augusto Heleno stated that the block “does not exist”.

“About the Centrão, that joke I played, was at a PSL convention at the time of the electoral campaign. At that time, there were various criticisms of the Centrão available in the media. It doesn’t mean that there is now a Centrão, this was greatly modified throughout the time,” stated Heleno at the time.

Costa Neto, convicted in the monthly allowance

In 2012, Valdemar was sentenced in the monthly payment trial by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to 7 years and 10 months in prison for passive corruption and money laundering.

Valdemar was arrested in 2013 and in 2014 was placed under house arrest. Two years later, in 2016, the STF minister Luís Roberto Barroso granted a pardon from the sentence and ordered the release of the former deputy. At the time, the decision followed the opinion of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR).

