Airplane on fire lands in Italy after reaching stalls, watch video – International

Airplane cabin after collision with group of cranes (photo: @TACGAirSafety Twitter/Reproduo )

A plane was about to land in the city of Bologna, Italy, when it hit a group of cranes. Some birds were sucked into the aircraft’s right engine, while others hit the cabin’s windshield. The accident with the FR1194 flight, of the Ryanair company, happened last Wednesday (11/24).

A video posted on the “Breaking Aviation News” Twitter profile shows that the Boeing 787-800 landed with flames coming out of the engine. In photos published in the same profile, it is possible to see parts of the animals attached to the engine.

Although the pilots’ eyesight was compromised by the crash with the cranes, the team managed to land safely at Guglielmo Marconi International Airport and no one was injured.

According to the English newspaper “Independent”, accidents with birds represent losses of more than $1 billion a year in damages and delays to airlines and usually occur shortly before landing.

In October, the same airline faced a similar problem: a flight that left England and headed for the Canary Islands was forced to make an emergency landing, still in English territory, after a bird hit the engine. At the time, a company spokesman said the aircraft landed normally.

