Alckmin says that the hypothesis of being Lula’s deputy ‘walks’, after hearing an appeal from union centrals

SAO PAULO – In a meeting this Monday morning, former governor Geraldo Alckmin, who is leaving the PSDB, heard an appeal from union central leaders to accept being vice president on the ticket headed by former president Lula (PT) .

Commands from Força Sindical, UGT, Nova Central and CTB were present. Only the representatives of the latter, which is linked to the PCdoB, were not direct in the appeal.

In response, Alckmin said he was again preparing to run for state government, but said that “the federal hypothesis came up.” This hypothesis will require work, but, according to the former governor, “walks”.

— I prepared again to be governor of the state. The federal hypothesis emerged. The challenges are great. This hypothesis goes ahead and I consider this meeting with the four main historical centers.

The fact that Alckmin spoke in his speech about the international situation and the ways for Brazil to get out of the crisis caught the attention of those present. State issues were left out.





Another point was the fact that the former governor quickly accepted the meeting. The invitation had taken place on Friday. With the PSDB’s departure announced, Alckmin gave no clues to which party he will migrate to.

— Given the current situation, it would be very important for him to accept (being Lula’s deputy). We will give all the support – said Miguel Torres, president of Força.

The ex-governor of São Paulo should meet with unions linked to food on the 8th and metallurgists on the 16th.