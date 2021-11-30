Alckmin during a meeting with union central leaders this Monday morning (29).| Photo: Disclosure/Sindical Force.

Former governor Geraldo Alckmin heard this Monday (29) an appeal from union centrals that defend a ticket with him as vice of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential elections of 2022. Alckmin should leave the PSDB coming soon. The former governor heard from leaders of Força Sindical, UGT, Nova Central and CTB. Linked to the PCdoB, the CTB was not direct in defending the ticket, according to the newspaper O Globo.

“I prepared again to be governor of the state. The federal hypothesis emerged. The challenges are great. This hypothesis is moving forward and I consider this meeting with the four main centrals historic,” said Alckmin to the commands of the union centrals.

The former governor has not yet announced which party he should migrate to. His name began to be aired as a possible vice president for Lula a few months ago. “In the current situation, it would be very important for him to accept [ser vice de Lula]. We will give all the support”, highlighted Miguel Torres, president of Força. Alckmin should still have meetings with unions related to food on the 8th and metallurgists on the 16th.