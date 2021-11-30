Alert: after the pandemic, severe cases of AIDS have frequently arrived at the hospital Helvio Auto

HIV/AIDS diagnoses were interfered with by the Covid-19 pandemic and, lately, many patients arrive at the Health Services with severe symptoms. In view of this situation, to alert the population, the Hospital Escola Dr. Helvio Auto (HEHA), an Uncisal unit, located in Trapiche da Barra, in Maceió, will offer open tests to the population to detect the HIV virus, in addition to educational and pre- and post-test guidelines. The initiative, which is part of the Red December actions, a month dedicated to the fight against AIDS, will take place next Wednesday (1), from 8 am to 12 pm.

On World AIDS Day, celebrated this Wednesday, December 1st, the Helvio Auto Hospital team will distribute red ribbons of solidarity and condoms (male and female) to users and servers, in addition to providing information, distributing educational pamphlets and guidelines on correct condom use and ways to avoid contagion.

In recent months, professionals at the Helvio Auto Hospital have been identifying the arrival of patients with severe AIDS in admissions, which may have worsened after the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, as many people sought basic health services with symptoms which can be easily confused with Covid-19, but have not been correctly diagnosed as HIV/AIDS.

“Patients are arriving at HEHA with a recent diagnosis and already with severe symptoms of AIDS, not only with HIV infection, but with AIDS already installed. Many people did not seek health services for testing during the pandemic. Those who sought it had weakness, body aches, cough, fever and all of this can be confused with symptoms of Covid-19, which made diagnosis difficult, as the pandemic changed the routine screening for HIV in basic health services ”, explained Lygia Antas, coordinator of the HIV/AIDS outpatient clinic at Hospital Helvio Auto.

From January to December 2020, 317 new cases of HIV/AIDS were identified at Hospital Escola Dr. Helvio Auto alone. This year, from January to November 2021, 303 cases have already been recorded that, depending on the severity, are referred for outpatient treatment or hospitalization. In addition to outpatient treatment, at HEHA, Post-Exposure Prophylaxis to HIV (PEP) is carried out for those who have had direct contact with the virus or who have gone through some risky situation.

How to participate in the testing? – To perform the tests, the citizen must bring an identification document, SUS card and proof of residence. The HEHA team is prepared to provide pre- and post-test guidelines and carry out the procedure. Quick test results come out in around 30 minutes. After testing, the citizen will be sent to the waiting room for reception and individual counseling with the Psychology team. For those diagnosed, the first medical consultation is carried out afterwards.

Currently, more than 2,700 patients from all over the state of Alagoas with HIV/AIDS are followed up on an outpatient basis by the Specialized Assistance Service (SAE) of the Hospital Helvio Auto.