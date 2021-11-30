American Who Bought A Lamborghini With Relief Money During Pandemic Seeds 9 Years In Prison | World

Texas State Court in the United States sentenced a man to 9 years in jail for raising money from emergency loans during the Covid-19 pandemic and buying a Lamborghini, an Italian luxury car.

The convict is Lee Price III, 30 years old. He was sentenced to 110 months for fraud and money laundering, according to the US Department of Justice.

In September he had pleaded guilty to the crimes.

Price received $1.6 million in loans from the Protective Sheet Protection Program, which the US Legislature passed in March 2020 to help companies affected by the pandemic.

Price’s company had no history of making wage payments, but he got the money anyway. According to the US Court, he bought:

A car of the Urus model from Lamborguini;

A Ford F-350 model car;

A watch by the Rolex brand.

More than $700,000 was recovered, according to prosecutors.

Price’s attorney, Tom Berg, said his client pleaded guilty without demanding anything in return, such as reduced sentence. “Price hopes others will learn from his assessment that there is no such thing as easy money,” Berg said in an email.

The Payroll Protection Program was part of a more than $2 trillion package that was approved to provide relief to workers and businesses devastated by the pandemic.

At least 120 people have been charged with program-related fraud, the Justice Department said in March.