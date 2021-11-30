Amil finds a buyer for individual plans and can cut 20% of the payroll

The North American Health Plan Manager United Health Group (UHG) has already found a buyer for Amil’s portfolio of individual plans, which it had previously tried to sell. With more than 350 thousand members, the portfolio is being offered with a “financial premium”, since it is loss-making and brings down the company’s results. Hospitals in the network are also being offered Amil to the buyer. The sale is led by the BTG Pactual and was hit at the top of the UHG. All that is needed is the collection of documentation for the deal to be sealed.

At the same time, Amil is trying to put in place a 20% cost reduction plan by the end of this year. That means cutting the payroll and the number of service providers by that percentage.

Candidates

In the market, names circulate with which UHG would be talking. That of Nikola Lukic, partner of the fund Fiord Capital, is currently the most commented.

Earlier this year, information circulated that United Health had spoken with Dasa Diagnosis, the company of Pedro Bueno, son of the founder of Amil, to take back the company from his family. The entrepreneur Nelson Tanure and the QHealth (from the founder of Qualicorp, José Seripieri Junior) are other names that arise when the topic is the sale of Amil’s individual plans portfolio.

The sale of the portfolio and the cuts are part of a restructuring plan at Amil, which began at the end of 2020. In the first quarter of this year, UHG said it had doubled its bet on Brazil, to justify an alleged withdrawal from the sale of the plans individual, something that had been planned for some time.

United Health paid more than R$10 billion to the founder of Amil, Edson Bueno, in 2012, when the dollar was around R$1.80. Currently, the dollar is close to R$ 6, which would result in a strong loss of investment.

Individual plans are usually in deficit because the adjustments are limited by the National Health Agency (ANS). The correction also depends on medical inflation in the year prior to the adjustment. In 2020, with the pandemic, medical inflation fell and which even caused a negative effect on this correction for some operators.

Amil has 5.7 million beneficiaries and a network made up of 7.4 thousand laboratories, around 19,500 employees and 19,700 registered physicians. Amil has 15 hospitals and 1.2 thousand hospitals accredited to its network. The information is on the Amil website. Sought, Amil did not comment. BTG Pactual and Nikola Lukic didn’t comment either.

