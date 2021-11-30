Anal health: the main problems in this region and how to avoid them

Each part of the human body needs specific care, and with the anus is no different. This region is responsible for evacuation, and the lack or difficulty of it can indicate or trigger health problems.

THE anal health can be affected by different factors such as diet, digestion, sexual activity and genetic and environmental factors, according to “Health Direct”, where the information comes from. anus problems may reflect on health in general; Here are some common conditions that affect this area:

• anal fissures: small lacerations in the anus mucosa, usually caused by the elimination of feces dry and hard, postpartum or frame of diarrhea. Usually, this condition heals between one and two months, based on special care, such as a high fiber diet, adequate water intake to maintain hydration and anal hygiene.

• Anal abscess: accumulation of pus in the region, usually triggered by an infection. Treatment requires medical consultation, as only the professional will be able to drain — with local anesthesia — and prescribe antibiotics.

• Itch/anal itching: it is a common condition, which can be triggered by different causes, such as infections, parasites, skin diseases, hemorrhoids and cracks. It is recommended not to scratch the area and gently wash it with water and mild soap.

• Hemorrhoids: lumps that occur in and around the anus, usually results ​​by constipation. In milder cases they can disappear without any treatment. However, if you identify the presence of blood in feces, it is important to consult a doctor.

tip to relieve the anal discomfort:

• For pain or discomfort: warm water sitz bath for 10 to 20 minutes, several times a day, if possible;

• Painful and swollen anal region: a cold compress or covered ice pack for about 30 minutes;

• Itch: Over-the-counter creams, lotions, and ointments—follow package insert instructions.

anal care

Most of the problems that affect the anus can be improved with at-home care. However, in case of pain, persistent discomfort and bleeding, it is essential to consult a doctor.

Proper hygiene is essential to manage and prevent anal problems; Here are some measures for this:

• Wash the anal area daily with water and mild soap. Avoid excess soap, as they reduce the natural oil that protects the anus, drying out and favoring itching;

• Avoid vigorous scrubbing with toilet paper, as this can cause further irritation to the skin, inflaming or infecting the area;

• Avoid cleaning wipes or chemical and perfumed products;

• Don’t hold back the urge to evacuate, go to the bathroom as soon as you can;

• Try not to exert yourself when using the bathroom as this can irritate the anal area;

• Don’t spend too much time on the toilet.

