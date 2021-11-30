Andressa Suita and Gusttavo Lima move back in together

After reporting that Andressa Suita is selling her mansion, located in Residencial Alphaville, in Goiânia (GO), where she lived with Gusttavo Lima before the end of her marriage, the column LeoDias discovered the reason she was disposing of the property: the ex-couple is living together again!

Sought by the column LeoDias, the press office of the digital influencer informed that Andressa no longer lives there and, therefore, the house would be empty. She asks for R$ 13 million for the property.

Andressa is “dividing” between Gusttavo’s apartment, the one that cost R$4 million and even has an elevator that takes cars straight to the living room, and the singer’s farm, in Goiás.

