Angel beats Giovanna when he sees her with Percy

Intense details of chapter 27 of the soap opera “Secret Truths 2” were revealed by the website Gshow, which will put its characters in moments of extreme tension between them.

The biggest one for sure will be the fight between Angel (Camila Queiroz) and Giovanna (Agatha Moreira), after the first one sees the second one of conversation with Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes), which will not make her happy at all.

Then, she will go after her rival and roll with her on the floor, slapping her four times until Giovanna’s nose bleeds, and Angel hits her head five times against a glass wall. The siege is closed!

Still in this chapter, Irina (Julia Stockler) will begin to suspect Matheus (Bruno Montaleone)’s attitudes, and will start an investigation, following the model alongside Joseph (Icaro Silva) and will see Betty (Deborah Evelyn) meeting the young man in a flat! And now?

Speaking of discoveries, Laila (Erika Januza) will finally find out that Ariel (Sergio Guizé) and Blanche (Maria de Medeiros) are having the affair, overhearing their conversation and finding out about everything. So she will sort out her ring, take a lot of medicine and wait for the end…

See+: TV Globo intends to sue Camila Queiroz

LUA DISCOVERS ROSE BOOK SCHEME AND GAINS LISA’S TIP

During the episode, Lua (Julia Byrro) will also make her own discovery, knowing what the pink book is, thanks to an explanation from Visky (Rainer Cadete), and is shocked to discover that Blanche Models models are having sex for money with the agency’s clients.

This raises the big question: will Lua follow in Angel’s footsteps? And yet a revelation will put her to talk with Lisa (Giovana Echeverria): Lua is a virgin, receiving a tip from her friend of what she should actually do.

See+: Giovanna has threesome with Cris and Tadeu

According to Lisa, love is an illusion, and if she wants money, she should lose her virginity to be part of the pink book scheme, giving a “very practical tip” to Lua. Will the tip be followed? Or will Lua change your plans?

“Secret Truths 2” is having its episodes released by Globoplay.

