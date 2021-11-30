Ânima (ANIM3) receives R$1 billion in a subsidiary, Arezzo (ARZZ3) and Ferbasa (FESA4) report earnings and more news

The corporate news this Tuesday (30) highlights that the manager DNA Capital has bought 25% of the medicine arm of Ânima Educação (ANIM3) and will invest for R$ 1 billion in the subsidiary of the education company.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) has started the binding phase regarding the sale of its stake in the Catuá Field.

About that, Arezzo (ARZZ3) and Ferbasa (FESA4) approved the distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Simpar (SIMH3) will assume indirect control of Ciclus, responsible for one of the largest waste management and recovery operations in Latin America.

Check out the highlights:

Anima Education (ANIM3)

The Anima ([ativo=(ANIM3]) closed an investment agreement with DNA Capital that will result in an investment of R$ 1 billion in Inspirali, a subsidiary of the company, and a corresponding participation of DNA Capital in Inspirali equivalent to 25.0% of its share capital.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

THE Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) announced yesterday (29) the beginning of the binding phase related to the full sale of its participation in the Catuá Field.

The field belongs to the BC-60 Exploratory Block, located in the Campos Basin, in Espírito Santo.

The state-owned company also signed contracts with SBM Offshore to charter and provide services for the FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão, in the Mero field, in the Santos Basin pre-salt.

Read Also: Petrobras Confirms Forecast of $60bn to $70bn in Dividends by 2026

Arezzo (ARZZ3)

Arezzo (ARZZ3) approved the payment of interest on equity, in the gross amount of R$33.7 million, and of dividends, in the total amount of R$26.2 million.

The payment of proceeds will be beneficiaries of shareholders who are registered in the company’s records on December 3, 2021.

Ferbasa (FESA4)

Ferbasa (FESA4) approved the payment of Interest on Equity in the amount of R$20.3 million, equivalent to R$0.224 per common share and R$0.247 for each preferred share.

Payment will be based on existing shareholding positions at the close of trading on December 7, 2021.

Yes (SIMH3)

Simpar’s shareholders approved the incorporation of all shares issued by CS INFRA by the company.

This approval will give Simpar indirect control of Ciclus – the company responsible for one of the largest waste management and recovery operations in Latin America.

As a result of the reorganization, the following will be issued in favor of the JSP holding: 23,010,721 new Simpar shares; and subscription bonus of up to 32,084,167 new Simpar shares.

United (LCAM3)

Unidas (LCAM3) approved the purchase of Sofit Software through its subsidiary Agile Gestão de Frotas.

Education Arch

Arco Educação had a net loss of R$144 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 424% year-on-year.

Ebitda was negative by R$ 43 million in the period, reversing a positive Ebitda in the same quarter last year.

CCR (CCRO3)

CCR (CCRO3) approved yesterday (29) the request for cancellation of registration as a publicly-held company of the subsidiary RodoNorte.

