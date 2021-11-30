Anima receives R$ 1 billion for medical education – Economy

THE Anima Education announced this Monday, 29, the closing of a strategic agreement with the DNA Capital, a leading global investor in the healthcare market. The partnership consists of an investment of R$ 1 billion that will be used in the inspirali, a subsidiary of the company focused on education doctor.

“Anima and DNA have common purposes, both are innovative companies that want to transform health and education. These sectors are undergoing a change due to the use of technology and pandemic, which accelerated this process. We believe that Inspirali will be the main protagonist of this disruption”, stated the chairman of the Board of Directors of Ânima Educação, Daniel Brown, in an interview with Estadão/Broadcast.

Under the agreement, DNA Capital’s share in Inspirali’s total and voting share capital will correspond, on the closing date, to 25%, considering the firm value (enterprise value) of R$ 5 billion, reduced by the amount of R$ 2 billion , corresponding to the estimated debt to be allocated to Inspirali by Ânima Educação; which results in the assigned appraisal value (equity value) of R$ 3 billion. The remaining 75% will remain from Anima.

Inspirali has around 10,000 students and 14 institutions located in capital cities such as São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Salvador, Florianópolis and Natal, and important development centers in the country, such as Piracicaba, São José dos Campos, Cubatão and Tubarão. In the first nine months of 2021, it reported net revenue of R$436.6 million.

The expectation is that the contribution will contribute to the growth of the subsidiary as a whole, including from organic growth to possible acquisitions. With this, the transaction aims to promote a connection between academia and healthcare. In addition to contributing to the experience and employability of students and enhancing lifelong learning (continuing education), according to the company.

“Through the partnership, we see Inspirali as a differentiated player for this scenario of transformation that Brazil needs, with an ecosystem of medical education integrated to the health system”, complements Inspirali’s CEO, Guilherme Soarez.

The partner at DNA Capital, Luiz Felipe Costa, says that the investor has been following the education and health sector closely for some time and considers Ânima the ideal partner to contribute to this segment. “Inspirali is a project that makes us proud and reinforces our journey to positively impact the national health system,” he said.