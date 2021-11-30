Annual exams prevent late diagnosis of prostate cancer

Photo: Rafael Vieira / Special for the DP Photo

Prostate cancer is the second most common among men in Brazil and worldwide. The disease is caused by a tumor that affects the gland that surrounds the urethra and is located below the bladder. According to data from the National Cancer Institute (INCA), cancer corresponds to 29.2% of malignant tumors in men and it is estimated that 65,840 new cases will be identified by 2022. However, the late diagnosis of the disease, caused by the lack of realization of prostate exams, it can aggravate the tumor.

“The biggest difficulty we have is because of the cultural issue. The fear of discovering a disease and the taboo in relation to the touch test”, explained the urologist at the Jayme da Fonte Hospital, Renato Leal. However, the specialist believes that we are moving towards a positive change in recent years with the increase in the presence of men in the clinics due to campaigns such as Novembro Azul.

According to Renato, prostate cancer is not a rapidly developing disease. Many patients have no symptoms or are similar to benign prostate growth, such as difficulty urinating or the need to urinate more often during the day. In the more advanced stage, the neoplasm can cause bone pain, urinary symptoms and even generalized infection or kidney failure. Therefore, the orientation is to carry out follow-up with a urologist from 45 years of age, annually, so that the disease can be detected early. Identification can be done through investigation with laboratory tests, such as a blood test to assess the dosage of PSA (prostate specific antigen), digital rectal examination and a prostate biopsy guided by ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging.

In addition to age and hereditary factors, excess body fat also increases the risk of advanced prostate cancer. “Patients who consume a lot of frying, red meat, pasta and have excess fat have a greater chance of having the disease. The practice of physical activities and healthy eating minimize the risks”, warned the specialist.

Treatments are carried out according to the degree of prostate cancer. For the tumor that only reached the prostate and did not spread to other organs, the recommendation may vary between vigilant observation, radiotherapy and surgery (which may not present the need to remove the entire prostate, but only the sites that present lesions) . In cases where the disease is advanced, radiotherapy, surgery and hormonal treatment have been indicated. If the patient needs to remove the entire prostate, he can live normally after the surgery, however, losing his reproductive function. The choice of treatment is defined after the doctor and the patient decide what the risks and benefits of each are.

The surgery lasts an average of 3 hours and the patient is discharged two days after the procedure. He will be able to return to his routine normally after 10 days of the intervention. However, it is necessary for the patient to continue with follow-up with specialists after the procedure until receiving medical discharge.

The Jayme da Fonte hospital offers a structure for carrying out treatment against prostate cancer, with a modern diagnostic center, fully equipped ICU, on-call physicians, in addition to having very low rates of hospital infection. The Unified Health System (SUS) and all health plans offer coverage for the treatment of the disease.