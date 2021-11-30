Anvisa approves first HIV treatment with just one pill – 11/29/2021 – Balance and Health

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) approved the first treatment for HIV that combines two different substances in a single pill. The new drug, called Dovato, is a combination of the substances lamivudine and dolutegravir sodium.

According to Anvisa, the possibility of a single dose simplifies the treatment and adherence of patients. There are already single-pill therapies for HIV, but this is the only single-dose pill to be used at the start of treatment — the so-called first-line.

Anvisa had initially informed this Monday (29) that this would be the first drug with one pill per dose for the treatment of HIV, but later clarified that it was the first to start treatment.

“The approval represents an advance in the treatment of people who are carriers of the virus that causes AIDS, as it combines in a daily dose two antiretroviral drugs that were not available in a single pill,” the regulatory agency said in a statement.

According to the leaflet approved by Anvisa, the new drug reduces the amount of HIV in the body, keeping it at a low level.

In addition, it promotes an increase in the count of CD4 cells, a type of white blood cell that plays an important role in maintaining a healthy immune system, helping to fight infections.

The drug may be indicated as a complete regimen for the treatment of infection by the human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) in adults and adolescents over 12 years old weighing at least 40 kg, with no history of previous antiretroviral treatment or in substitution for current antiretroviral regimen in virologically suppressed people.

The registration was granted to the GlaxoSmithKline Brasil Ltda laboratory, which for this purpose presented efficacy and safety studies with data that support the authorized indications.

The company said in a statement that Dovato’s approval is supported by global studies that included more than 1,400 adults living with HIV, and by the results of the Tango study, presented at the AIDS Society’s International Conference on HIV Science 2021.

“Approximately half of people living with HIV and taking antiretroviral therapy use dolutegravir in their treatments,” the pharmacist said in a statement.