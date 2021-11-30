Apple Glasses: All About the Device That Can Be More Powerful Than the iPhone – Link

Rumors indicate that Apple has been developing augmented reality devices since 2015

Apple’s augmented reality glasses, which have been rumored for years, may finally be close to becoming real. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who forecasts the iPhone owner’s releases, the new device is expected to be released in late 2022 and could be as powerful as MacBook computers, surpassing the capabilities of iPhones.

The analyst claims that the augmented reality glasses will have two chips. “The high-end processor will have computing power similar to the M1 chip for Mac, while the other processor will be responsible for sensor-related computing,” explains Kuo, in a note to the website MacRumos last Thursday, 25.

According to Kuo, the advancement over the iPhone is essential for the functioning of augmented reality devices. “The glasses require at least 6 to 8 optical modules to provide users with transparent, continuous video augmented reality services. By way of comparison, an iPhone requires up to 3 optical modules running simultaneously and doesn’t need continuous computing.”

The M1 chip was introduced in November 2020 – it was the first time Apple had included its own processors in a personal computer, marking the beginning of its move away from Intel chips, a partnership that had been going on since 2006. The chip uses a unified memory architecture , which allocates the best choices of cores and a larger amount of memory for processing tasks such as video rendering.

Rumors indicate that Apple has been developing augmented reality devices since 2015. However, there is still no detailed information about the device’s design: for now, it is expected that it will look similar to virtual reality glasses like the Oculus Quest, developed by Facebook.