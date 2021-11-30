Arezzo (ARZZ3), with an eye on the luxury market, buys Carol Bassi Brand

Photo: Facebook Play

SAO PAULO – Arezzo (ARZZ3) announced the purchase of the Carol Bassi brand, one of the main women’s luxury apparel brands in Brazil, for R$ 180 million. The amount will be paid in cash and shares, with the majority being disbursed within a year after the closing of the transaction, and another 40 million may be paid in bonds of earnout, depending on targets set between 2022 and 2025.

The brand then includes the Arezzo portfolio, which already has names such as Schutz, Anacapri, Reserva and Baw. “The acquisition of Carol Bassi by ZZAB is part of Arezzo&Co’s strategy to expand its business in the fashion and retail sector, with product diversification and expansion of brands in its portfolio, reaffirming its positioning as a house of brands”, says the company in its ad.

Arezzo expects the brand to reach gross revenue of BRL 110 million in 2022 and an Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of BRL 32 million.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

According to the retailer, the rationale behind the transaction focuses on an addressable market of R$ 15 billion and seeks the “beginning of consolidation in the women’s fashion retail segment, shielding the growth and leadership of other players in this market”.

Among its main customers, Carol Bassi has women over 35 from the A and B classes and, according to Arezzo, is very associated with special occasions and parties.

“We carried out a robust survey with more than 1,500 interviews across Brazil to assess the awareness of the main women’s fashion brands. Carol Bassi was one of the most outstanding and best ranked, being identified as a great opportunity in this market”, says the company in a statement.

Part of Arezzo’s idea with the acquisition is to strengthen the brand’s physical presence, opening 15 to 20 stores over the next two years. In addition, the company intends to place Carol Bassi in the handbag and shoe market, with price points ranging from BRL 890 to BRL 2,000, and develop an e-commerce for the label – using, for all this, its management knowledge.

The Carol Bassi brand currently has only two physical stores, one in São Paulo and the other in Rio de Janeiro – where it has monthly sales of R$ 3.5 million. In addition, it is present in 90 multi-brand stores spread over more than 20 states in the country.

Although physical penetration is not that high, Arezzo points out as a highlight of the brand its presence in the online world, which has a “strong digital community” – with more than 50 groups that link sellers with about 8,000 “class A” women – and with 320,000 followers on Instagram.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The main executives of Carol Bassi, partner Ana Carolina Bassi, which gives the label its name, and Caio Bassi, manager and husband of the first, must stay in the house for at least another five years.

Arezzo in yet another move in the dispute for the apparel retail sector

In June of that year, the company acquired Baw, a brand aimed at young people, and in 2020 it had already purchased Reserva, this one a little more casual.

More recently, comments emerged – later denied – that the company was seeking the acquisition of Grupo Soma (SOMA3), with which it competes in the Brazilian market and for which it lost the dispute for the purchase of Hering.

Carol Bassi herself, according to comments, had previously been contacted by Grupo Soma, but the operation was impeded by the movement of Arezzo.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related