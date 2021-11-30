Arrascaeta will pay the ticket for Flamengo fan shot in Uruguay

RIO – Shot after Flamengo’s defeat by Palmeiras this Saturday, in the Libertadores final, flamengo player Douglas Hassel Sales got a ticket to return to Brazil. Fans had raised a cow to buy an air ticket and enable Hassel’s return to the country. However, the solution came through one of the stars of the rubro-negro team: the player Arrascaeta.

“Hello guys, stop by to let us know that our friend Douglas is already returning to Brazil tomorrow, we got him a ticket, and tomorrow, God willing, he’s already at home. Thanks, we’re together, a big hug,” said Arrascaeta .

The victim was shot at while leaving a pizzeria in the Uruguayan capital. At first, Hassel had only suffered injuries to his left foot and knee. According to reports from the fans’ friends, however, the doctors also indicated that a bullet caused an injury to the tibial spine, compromising the anterior cruciate ligament.

We’re together … — Dg Hassel (@douglashassel) November 29, 2021

For this reason, the doctors informed that they would release Hassel to return to Brazil via route. But the ticket costs around R$ 4.8 thousand and the travel insurance did not cover the plane ticket.

Hassel used his social media to celebrate the purchase of the airline ticket. “Just stop by to let me know that I got a return ticket, I thank everyone who took the time to send me a message of support, who made a pix, who shared it, thanks to everyone! We’re together…”, he wrote.

Douglas Hassel Sales is hospitalized in Montevideo Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

GLOBO got in touch with Hassel, who said that he will only comment on the case when he is in Brazil.

– For now I just want to get out of here, my thoughts are just to get out of here, get close to the one I love – Hassel said to GLOBO.