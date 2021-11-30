arroba prices gain new breath and rise more strongly in SP

The physical live cattle market registered prices from stable to higher this Monday, 29. According to the analyst at Safras & Mercado, Fernando Henrique Iglesias, there were business records above average references, with the hottest market being the São Paulo market .

“Anyway, the trend is for prices to continue rising in December, even if to a lesser extent. The slaughterhouses operate with shortened slaughter schedules, positioned between three and four working days, on average,” said Iglesias.

The domestic market is unable to absorb such high levels of retail beef prices, maintaining the standard strategy of migration to more accessible proteins, such as chicken and pork.

In relation to China, the market remains on hold, with no news about the full resumption of purchases of Brazilian beef. “It is possible that this will only happen in 2022, if there is a resumption in December, there would be potential for more robust movements of high cattle in Brazil”.

Thus, in São Paulo, the capital, the reference for the arroba do boi was R$ 322 in the term modality, against R$ 320. In Goiânia (GO), the arroba was priced at R$ 317. In Dourados (MS ), the arroba was indicated at R$ 315. In Cuiabá, the fat cattle was traded for R$ 306. In Uberaba, Minas Gerais, prices at R$ 327 per arroba.

Wholesale

The wholesale market registered stable prices. The business environment still suggests an increase in prices during the first half of the month. “The peak of domestic consumption is approaching and tends to motivate the movement to continue. However, there are limitations. The rear quarter is still priced at R$23 per kilo. The needle tip is still priced at R$ 15.70 per kilo. The front quarter remains at the level of R$ 16 per kilo.