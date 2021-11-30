Astronauts left bags of poop on the moon; why should we search – 11/30/2021

Between 1969 and 1972, NASA (US space agency) carried out six manned missions to the Moon. In these comings and goings, the astronauts left 96 bags of human waste (stool, urine, vomit) on the lunar surface. Yes, we leave garbage behind.

NASA scientists are studying the possibility of collecting this garbage on the next lunar mission, and this is not for an environmental issue. The goal is to find out if there’s something alive inside them — calm down, we’re talking about fungi and bacteria.

The expectation is that the next mission on the Moon will take place in 2024, where another man and the first woman will step there, in the Artemis Project. Much preparation is still lacking, and that even includes research projects to develop an efficient bathroom.

Trash bags left behind

The first thing to understand the existence of these garbage bags is knowing that astronauts on the Apollo missions had to defecate and urinate inside the spacecraft in collectors. In other words, there wasn’t a bathroom like the ones in your house and the ones in more recent space missions.

They had a stool bag and a urine collector. When they were off the ship, the solution was to wear a kind of space diaper.

In an interview with Vox, given a few years ago, astronaut Charlie Duke, from Apollo 16, confirmed the abandoned garbage.

“We left the urine that was collected in a tank. And I believe we had some bowel movements — but I’m not sure. And that was in some garbage bags. We took some garbage bags and dumped them on the lunar surface.”

This garbage produced during the days of the voyage represented an additional and unnecessary burden for the ship on its return voyage to Earth. As in all missions, astronauts collected lunar material, such as rocks and dust, to be analyzed later. So it was important to leave as much weight behind as possible.

what life could be left

Half of the dry material in the stool is composed of bacteria, and there are hundreds and even thousands of different species of microbial life there (in addition to bacteria, fungi and viruses).

Studying whether there is still life in this material, left fifty years ago on the lunar surface, can help to understand under what extreme conditions life is able to survive.

The Moon does not have an atmosphere like the Earth, so the bags that remained there are under strong solar radiation and still face extreme temperatures, between -170°C and 100°C.

Astrobiologist Andrew Schuerger, from the University of Florida, is one of the researchers interested in the bags left over the moon. In 2019, he and other colleagues published the article “A Microbial Survival Model on the Moon to Predict Progressive Moon Contamination”.

Schuerger told Vox that the probability is high that nothing is left alive. These space bags, however, provide some protection for the biological material.

Therefore, the astrobiologist believes that it is within them where “there is the greatest probability [de vida] inside everything that was left on the moon”.

At the time, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, one of the first men to set foot on the moon, reacted to Vox’s Twitter article and commented that he was sorry for whoever found his suitcase.