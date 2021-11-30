ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 router has Wi-Fi 6 and gamer design

Device has automatic optimization for games, with prioritization of routes, packages and support for consoles like PS5, Switch and Xbox

This Monday (29), ASUS announced its new model of high-performance routers, the ROG Rapture GT-AX6000. Focused on the gamer market, the device has cutting-edge specifications, Wi-Fi 6 support (802.11ax) and a very aggressive look, even with the right to RGB lighting.

The specifications of the new ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 router start with its Broadcom quad-core 64-bit processor, which operates at a speed of 2.0 GHz.

ASUS also opted for Broadcom for the chips responsible for Wi-Fi, which according to the manufacturer reaches wireless speeds of up to 6,000 Mbps on ROG Rapture, combining 1.148 Mbps from the 2.4 GHz network and 4.804 Mbps from the 5 GHz frequency. This makes the device up to 2.3 times faster than a dual-band 4×4 router with WiFi 5 technology.

Designed for heavy traffic

The company also highlights the combination of 160 MHz channels and OFDMA and MU-MIMO technologies to deliver a up to 4x greater traffic capacity than the previous generation, making the GT-AX6000 a great choice for high-traffic environments.



Another important point is the presence of two 2.5G ports, for greater flexibility of use and installation, as well as greater speed in wired connections.

gamers have priority

In addition to the look with customizable RGB LEDs, the ROG Rapture has a port and packet prioritization system designed especially for games, in order to deliver the smallest ping possible during matches, without lag. ASUS calls gaming acceleration functionality at a triple level – even including VPN-oriented features.

Players will have access to Boost Mode – Game Mode through the smartphone app, being able to Optimize the functioning of the router with just a touch of the smartphone screen.

The GT-AX6000 also has a simplified system for port forwarding and native support for consoles such as PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X | S, when connected to the dedicated gaming port.



always within reach

ASUS explains that its RangeBoost Plus technology uses the latest features provided by Broadcom’s processor and chipsets, combined with proprietary RF technology, to increase Wi-Fi signal range by up to 38% when compared to traditional solutions.

The technology is even compatible with the ASUS AiMesh system for creating expanded home networks using previous generations of the brand’s routers. The company guarantees compatibility with security features such as WPA3, renewable subscription controls and parental controls.

Price and availability

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 Router has scheduled for release on December 12th this year, in countries like the United States. At the American online store Newegg, the product is available at pre-sale for $399.99 (approximately 2,250 reais, in a direct conversion).

