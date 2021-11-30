At Justa, Itaú funding buys time until series A | startups

Justa, fintech that started with a small machine with a strong presence in the interior of the Northeast and has been strengthening its digital account for SMEs, has gained time to continue financing retailers without giving up equity — for now.

The startup created by Eduardo Vils and Thiago Teixeira — partners who have already sold a fintech to Stone — managed to fund R$90 million with Itaú. The resources will be used by Justa’s clients, a base of 20 thousand PJs, exclusively to pay bills.

“The big thing was to raise money to take to the ecosystem without having to give equity. Eventually the time will come, but we want a relevant Serie A,” Vils told Pipeline.

Justa already processes a few billions in payments (either on the machines or with payment links, a modality that has been gaining popularity among small retailers), and has been approached by investors.

Justa’s little machines win the interior of the Northeast

Recently, Justa received a sale offer that valued fintech at R$400 million. “We understand that Justa is much bigger and that this was not the time. We were flattered, and it was not the earnout model that we believed in either”, said Vils, without revealing the name of the interested party.

By providing traction to Justa’s credit vertical, the transaction with Itaú — a cost-free funding for the startup, as the bank benefits from the flow of customers coming from fintech — can also help fintech negotiate a Series A in better conditions.

Eduardo Vils, founder of Justa — Photo: Silvia Zamboni/Valor

Clients who will have access to Itaú’s R$90 million funding will take advantage of a new solution developed by Justa’s technology team. The idea is that store owners can advance funds to pay bills with a flexibility that is not so common in the industry.

Usually, the customer can only anticipate the full 30-day schedule. “Imagine that he has R$5,000 to receive in 30 days, but he only needs R$300 to pay a bank slip. Normally, he can’t,” stated the fintech partner.

With Justa’s solution, the customer does not need to receive a discount on the interest included in the anticipation for all the volume he had to receive in 30 days. By advancing only a portion, the discount would be limited. In addition, the advance is free within seven days.

“We are fully interested in supporting small and medium businesses. This partnership with Justa reinforces exactly that. When a merchant needs help, especially in times of difficulty, he needs to have a place to find it”, says Marcos Cavagnoli, director of digital cash management and open finance at Itaú.

To access the service, the store owner only needs to upload the bank slip on the platform that Justa matches with future receivables, using the most recent schedule (thus reducing the cost for the store owner).

The new prepayment solution could reach R$ 2 billion in credits granted by Justa — with third-party funding — by 2023, projected Vils. With just over three years of operation, fintech has already anticipated R$ 3 billion in performed credit (because it is a sub-acquirer of PagSeguro, UOL’s subsidiary is the one who anticipates the funds.