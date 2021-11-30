Atlético-GO 2 x 1 Bahia: check the match numbers of the 35th round of Serie A | bahia

Bahia went to Goiânia to face Atlético-GO at Antônio Accioly, in a direct confrontation from the bottom of the table. The match started balanced, with Tricolor pressing Dragão to leave the ball, as happened against Grêmio, in the last round. However, the team from Goiás did not make defensive mistakes and managed to create some opportunities with great speed in the wings.

In the second stage, the game continued very truncated and with few chances for goals, but Atlético-GO showed more intensity. Thus, the Tricolor was overcome with goals from Marlon Freitas, penalty, and Janderson, already in stoppage time. Rodallega scored the only goal for Bahia, after replacing Gilberto, who left at half-time feeling unwell.

Bahia is the first team out of the relegation zone, with 40 points, and awaits the end of the round. Juventude, who open the Z-4 ​​and have a point less, will face Bragantino on Tuesday night.

Bahia returns to the field next Thursday, when it faces Atlético-MG, at Arena Fonte Nova, at 18:00 (GMT). Tickets for the game are on sale at discounted prices. The R$10 tickets, however, are sold out.

