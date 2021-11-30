Atlético-GO 2 x 1 Bahia: watch the goals and best moments of the 35th round of Serie A game | bahia

Bahia was beaten 2-1 by Atlético-GO on Monday night, in a match of the 35th round of Brasileirão, played at the Antônio Accioly stadium [assista aos melhores momentos da partida no vídeo acima]. In the first half, the Bahia team had difficulty in creating and, when they managed to get there, they didn’t hit the goal. High kicks were the keynote.
Atlético-GO and Bahia faced each other this Monday at Antônio Accioly — Photo: Bruno Corsino/ACG
In the second stage, the Tricolor had not improved much when Lucas Mugni failed and committed a penalty, which was converted by Marlon Freitas at 13. Rodallega tied at 29, and Janderson sealed the score in stoppage time.
Bahia is in 16th position, with 40 points, and is waiting for the round to complete. Juventude, who open the Z-4 and have a point less, will face Bragantino on Tuesday night.
Bahia returns to the field next Thursday, when it faces Atlético-MG, at Arena Fonte Nova, at 18:00 (GMT). Tickets for the game are on sale at discounted prices. The R$10 tickets, however, are sold out.
See tickets sold at discounted prices:
- 1000 tickets will be sold for R$ 10 – exhausted
- 3 thousand tickets will be sold at R$ 20 – Superior Chair
- 3 thousand tickets will be sold for R$ 30 – Lower Chair
Tickets can be purchased online and at the South ticket office at Arena Fonte Nova, in front of the Dyke.