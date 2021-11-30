Atlético-MG prepares party at Savassi for Brazilian title, and awaits signaling from public authorities | athletic-mg

The feeling of being the 2021 Brazilian champion is real, even if Flamengo is missing just one stumbling block or one more victory. The title is very close to Atlético-MG, 50 years later. It will be time to celebrate, and the club is already ahead of the preparations. There is a plan to set up an electric trio at Praça da Savassi, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte, next Sunday (5).
O ge found that the Minas Gerais club called BHTrans to request the reservation of the place, which will require isolation from the traffic, as well as security apparatus and public service. The Municipality of Belo Horizonte analyzes the situation to give an official opinion. One of the attractions of the future party is the singer Felipe Hott, who has already participated in other Galo events, such as the launch of the shirt for the 2020 season, in CT.
Praça da Savassi is one of the options when planning the direction of Atlético. Other central points of Belo Horizonte, which would contain agglomeration and are on Galo’s radar: Praça da Estação and Praça Sete (ground zero for the capital).
Atlético fans have sold out Mineirão since it was 100% open — Photo: Bruno Sousa/Atlético-MG
The report found that there was a tendency for Atlético to request the organization of a party in a public place last Sunday, against Fluminense, to extend the joy of the fans beyond the Mineirão premises. But there would be no green light from PBH, because of Enem (second day of tests).
After beating Fluminense by 2-1 and putting “a hand and a half” in the cup after 50 years of the first title, Atlético celebrated on the field, with coach Cuca and the players in a perfect atmosphere of champions. In the streets, some fans went to the door of the clubhouse, in the Lourdes neighborhood.