Atlético: Sérgio Coelho laments the death of a fan, and the president of Galoucura says: ‘We have to plant peace’ – Rádio Itatiaia





Athletic president Sérgio Coelho lamented the death of supporter Mateus de Freitas Ferreira, a member of Galoucura, the club’s organized supporters, during an attack by Cruzeiro on a bus this Sunday (28), in the Barreiro region, in Belo Horizonte. The president met this Monday with the president of Galoucura, Josimar Júnior, at the Lourdes Headquarters, and made an appeal for him to ask for serenity from the fans. “Violence generates violence. We have to end this,” he said.

Josimar Júnior asked the fans not to fight back against the Cruzeiro attack. “We are very shaken. It was very cruel what happened. Even so, I ask Galoucura to gather strength not to react. I know it’s difficult, but we have to plant peace,” he said.

Atlético sent an official letter to the Public Ministry of the State of Minas Gerais and to the State Secretariat for Justice and Public Security, demanding rigorous investigation and severe punishment for those responsible.

According to the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG), the six suspects in the attack, aged between 20 and 26, were booked in flagrante delicto for crimes of criminal association, attempted and consummated homicide.

During the attack on the 6350 line collective, Cruzeiro fans used sticks, stones, pieces of brick and firecrackers. The vehicle was destroyed and the windows broken.

