Attached to mathematics against relegation, Grêmio starts 2022 with departures | Guild

The chance still exists, and Grêmio sticks to mathematics against relegation. At the same time, however, he is already starting to think about the 2022 season, albeit timidly. The departure of seven athletes announced on Monday afternoon indicates paths for the next year, regardless of the division.

Of the players who went on vacation early, two have a loan tie to end at the end of 2021, cases of Leo Pereira and Luiz Fernando. For now, none must stay.

The other five on the list are not exactly in the same situation. Guilherme Guedes and Leonardo Gomes were removed due to physical problems. But they are not necessarily excluded from plans for next year.

Already Paulo Miranda, Everton and Jean Pyerre they have a contract in place, high salaries and are not part of the next season’s planning. Grêmio will try to replace them with other clubs in the market.

Jean Pyerre, in fact, already has a loan sent to Alavés, from Spain, who tried to take the player halfway through the season and made another attempt now to take him in January.

1 of 2 Paulo Miranda no longer plays for Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Paulo Miranda no longer plays for Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Everton was put to train separately from the squad with Felipão, but reappeared in sporadic matches. According to Denis Abrahão, the soccer runner-up, the attacking midfielder asked for an early vacation, which was denied due to his fatigue.

– Léo Pereira is not a Grêmio player, we are going to see if we are going to buy the pass. At first, no. Everton is not in the plans for next year. Paulo Miranda too. Jean Pyerre too. Unless they change. Opportunities abounded – justified Abrahão at a press conference.

Other names will also come out

This movement is seen behind the scenes of Tricolor as the beginning of a reformulation that will take place for the next year, regardless of the fall to Serie B or not. With the downgrade, the situation will be accentuated because the loss of revenue is much greater.

The number of exits can increase even more. Cortez, Rafinha and Diego Souza they are linked until the end of 2021 and there are still no negotiations for renewal. The left-back, by the way, already has polls from other elite clubs.

2 of 2 Denis Abrahão demanded the players’ commitment and has no guaranteed permanence as soccer runner-up — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Denis Abrahão demanded the players’ commitment and has no guaranteed permanence as soccer runner-up — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Victor Ferraz had already anticipated the end of the contract, as well as Maicon. The defender is negotiated with Sassuolo, from Italy, and is on loan until the end of December.

The ge has also already anticipated the possibility of changes in the executive position, currently occupied by Diego Cerri, hired in June. Denis Abrahão does not have a guaranteed stay as soccer runner-up, and Milton Machado has already been asked to take over in 2022.