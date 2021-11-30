Author of a massacre in Saudades, in the West, will start health treatment in the prison

A decision by Caio Lemgruber Taborda, judge of the Vara Única in the district of Pinhalzinho, determined the permanence of Fabiano Kipper Mai in the Regional Prison of Chapecó. He is accused of killing two teachers and three babies at a day care center in Saudades, in the west of the state.

The direction of the prison unit confirmed that it is able to carry out the health treatment of the inmate. In a previous decision, the magistrate had authorized the transfer of the accused to the Hospital for Custody and Psychiatric Treatment (HCTP), in Florianópolis, since the Prison Department had informed the unavailability of a psychologist and the biweekly visit of a psychiatrist. His entry into the health institution was scheduled for this Monday afternoon, 29.

A new letter from the Regional Superintendence, on an urgent basis, corrected the first contact and informed the court that the Chapecó Prison Complex has a psychologist, in partnership with the Department of Prison and Socio-Educational Administration, and a psychiatrist, in partnership with the Municipality of Chapeco

Both professionals meet demands from prisons, Agricultural Penitentiary and Industrial Penitentiary, as well as occasional cases of urgency and emergency in the male prison. The document also makes the Psychology and Psychiatry services available to the inmate, if required by the magistrate. With the clarification, the judge revoked the previous decision that provided for the removal of the accused.

In an expert report, the medical expert who carried out the mental insanity examination of the accused determined the return of recurrent psychiatric and psychological follow-up and the reintroduction of psychopharmacological drugs of appropriate therapy for the clinical condition of the accused, who presents psychopathological changes typical of the psychotic disorder, schizophrenia of the undifferentiated type.

Including, the indication of the expert is for such monitoring to be done in the prison unit and that he should only proceed to the hospital unit in case of unavailability of the prison. Medical treatment had been stopped at the defense’s request.

In the decision, the judge reiterated that the accused’s need for health treatment does not interfere with the progress of the process, which awaits the additional requirements of the mental insanity exam, requested by the magistrate, to define whether the aggressor will go to a popular jury. “There was no decision determining a possible suspension of the process due to mental illness supervening the criminal offense, nor was there the conversion of preventive detention into provisional internment due to the existence of mental illness at the time of the criminal act that made the agent inimputable. Such elements will only be appreciated when the complementary answers are returned”.

The crime

Fabiano Kipper Mai has been in pre-trial detention since May 5 this year. The day before, he entered a day care center in the municipality of Saudades and, with a dagger – a kind of sword – fatally struck two teachers and three babies.

Another child, also less than two years old, was rescued and is recovering at home. The process proceeds in secrecy of justice.

