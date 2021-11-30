Away from Grêmio, Jean Pyerre has a deal underway with the Spanish club | Guild

Removed by the direction of Grêmio this monday, Jean Pyerre is close to forwarding his exit to 2022 as well. Alavés, from Spain, submitted a loan proposal with an option to buy at the end of the contract by the midfielder and debate whether the contract will be until December 2022 or June 2023.

Denis Abrahão, second in football, confirmed the existence of the Spanish club’s offer, as well as that of others interested in the player, and said he would not “hold” Jean Pyerre.

– Every day, proposals come from Jean. He is an ace. He suddenly needs to get out. I want the good of him, but I want the good of the Grêmio. There is a proposal from Alavés, I received a proposal for him. Is with me. It has a proposal from Alavés, from a club in Germany, England. Why am I holding him if it’s not part of the plans? – said the leader.

Revealed in Grêmio’s youth categories, Jean definitely moved up to the first team in 2018. The midfielder alternated good times with others who failed to repeat his best performance. Even so, the young man attracted the interest of other clubs.

Palmeiras tried to hire the midfielder, but the clubs did not agree on compensation, which involved changing players. Vancouver Whitecaps, from MLS, offered $6 million (R$ 32 million) for 50% of the player’s economic rights and Grêmio refused.

With the last details of the negotiations underway, the tendency is for Jean Pyerre to leave Grêmio at the end of this season. O young man completed 141 games, with 22 goals scored, for Tricolor.

Of the other players removed by Grêmio, Denis Abrahão stated that Paulo Miranda will not remain for 2022 either. Same cases as Léo Pereira and Luiz Fernando, which are on loan until the end of the season and will not have the bonds acquired permanently.