Bahia game today: Where to watch Atlético-GO x Bahia for Brasileirão

This Monday, November 29, 2021, another live football match will take place between Atlético-GO and Bahia for the Campeonato Brasileiro, the game will take place tonight, from 19:00 (Brasilia time).

Find out here everything there is to know about this match, as well as: information about this game, lineups and how to watch this exciting duel on TV and online.

Where to watch?

This time with Bahia playing away from home. The transmission will be carried out by the Premiere and Globo Sports, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Atlético-GO and Bahia) already have their probable lineups.

Both teams are fighting relegation. Bahia arrives for this round packed after beating Grêmio and leaving the relegation zone. To take another leap in the table, it is necessary to beat Atlético-GO and, thus, surpass the rival in the table.

ARBITRATION

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Ramon Abatti Abel (SC) Assistant 1: Kleber Lúcio Gil (Fifa / SC)

Kleber Lúcio Gil (Fifa / SC) Assistant 2: Alex dos Santos (SC)

Alex dos Santos (SC) Video Arbitrator (VAR): Rodrigo Guarizzo Ferreira do Amaral (Fifa / SP)

Technical sheet – Atlético-GO x Bahia

Match Atlético-GO x Bahia Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 11/29/2021 at 7:00 pm Streaming Premiere and Globo Sports Objective For the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship Atlético-GO lineup Éder, Fernando Miguel, Dudu, André Luís, Pedro Henrique, Arthur Henrique, Willian Maranhão, João Paulo, Zé Roberto, Janderson and Marlon Freitas. Bahia lineup Danilo Fernandes, Nino, Conti, Patrick de Lucca, Gustavo Henrique, Matheus Bahia, Mugni, Rodriguinho, Raí, Gilberto and Rossi (Juninho Capixaba). Modality Brazilian championship Progress Finished

