Bahia loses to Atlético-GO and rekindles Grêmio’s hopes

Atlético-GO beat Bahia on Monday night (29), with a goal scored by Janderson in the 48th minute of the second half. So, they made 2-1 on the scoreboard and moved up the table in this final stretch. The result was interesting for Grêmio.

With the score, Dragão reached 44 points and practically eliminated the risks of relegation to Serie B next year. They jumped to 13th place, surpassing Cuiabá and Athletico-PR, who have 43 and 42 points respectively.

With Bahia, nothing has changed: they are still in 16th place, still with 40 points and being the first team outside the relegation zone. But, they can be overtaken by Juventude, who take Bragantino this Tuesday (30th) and with a draw they will be able to leave the northeastern team behind.

This victory was good for Grêmio, as the distance to the first team outside the Z4 remains at 4 points. The point is that Atlético-GO left the table, with five unbeaten games, and is no longer Grêmio’s rival. To get to them you would have to win them all and tie one out of three.

Bahia and Juventude are Grêmio’s rivals

Bahia and Juventude are Grêmio’s great rivals against the Z4. The team from Caxias do Sul makes its 34th match in the first division today and if it wins it will go to 43 points, complicating the life of the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul.

Athletico-PR and Cuiabá are surrounding the relegation zone, but they cannot be placed in this package yet. Unless they stumble in the next game and Grêmio wins. Then the scenario will change and they can be seen like that.

Image: Bruno Corsino/ACG